Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) by analysts is $1.60, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for CLOV is 349.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.40% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CLOV was 6.44M shares.

CLOV) stock’s latest price update

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV)’s stock price has plunge by -1.34relation to previous closing price of 0.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CLOV’s Market Performance

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has experienced a 20.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.66% rise in the past month, and a -26.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for CLOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.11% for CLOV’s stock, with a -39.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLOV stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CLOV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CLOV in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $3 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLOV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CLOV, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

CLOV Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLOV rose by +20.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8026. In addition, Clover Health Investments Corp. saw -1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Clover Health Investments Corp. stands at -9.72. The total capital return value is set at -80.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.31. Equity return is now at value -81.80, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.66. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.