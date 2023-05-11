Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (CLIN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: CLIN) is 5,436.84x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLIN is 30.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On May 11, 2023, CLIN’s average trading volume was 63.31K shares.

CLIN) stock’s latest price update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: CLIN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 10.33, however, the company has experienced a 0.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLIN’s Market Performance

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (CLIN) has experienced a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.78% rise in the past month, and a 1.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.58% for CLIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.25% for CLIN’s stock, with a 2.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLIN Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.01%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIN remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. saw 2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIN

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (CLIN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.