Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by analysts is $56.59, which is $10.01 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CSCO was 18.93M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 46.47. However, the company has seen a 1.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CSCO’s Market Performance

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has seen a 1.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.72% decline in the past month and a -0.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.97% for CSCO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

CSCO Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.48. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,142 shares at the price of $48.78 back on Mar 14. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 180,697 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $153,261 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 812 shares at $48.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 267,608 shares at $39,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.38 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 27.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.62. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.98. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.