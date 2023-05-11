Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for CHS is 118.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.50% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CHS was 2.00M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CHS) stock’s latest price update

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.77 in relation to previous closing price of 5.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHS’s Market Performance

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has experienced a -0.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.87% drop in the past month, and a -5.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for CHS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.16% for CHS’s stock, with a -10.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9.25 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHS reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for CHS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CHS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 27th of the previous year.

CHS Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHS fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Chico’s FAS Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHS starting from Brooks Bonnie R., who sale 69,600 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Mar 16. After this action, Brooks Bonnie R. now owns 704,640 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc., valued at $437,088 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Bonnie R., the Director of Chico’s FAS Inc., sale 30,400 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Brooks Bonnie R. is holding 774,240 shares at $186,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHS

Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.