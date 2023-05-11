Home  »  Trending   »  Chanson International Holding’s (CHSN) Stock...

Chanson International Holding’s (CHSN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The volatility ratio for the week is 29.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.69% for Chanson International Holding The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.70% for CHSN’s stock, with a 22.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for CHSN is 3.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume for CHSN on May 11, 2023 was 467.44K shares.

CHSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) has surged by 18.87 when compared to previous closing price of 1.59, but the company has seen a -3.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CHSN Trading at 22.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.85%, as shares surge +57.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHSN fell by -3.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5381. In addition, Chanson International Holding saw -22.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -3.03 for the present operating margin
  • +47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chanson International Holding stands at +3.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​