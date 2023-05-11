Chanson International Holding’s (CHSN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The volatility ratio for the week is 29.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.69% for Chanson International Holding The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.70% for CHSN’s stock, with a 22.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CHSN is 3.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume for CHSN on May 11, 2023 was 467.44K shares.

CHSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) has surged by 18.87 when compared to previous closing price of 1.59, but the company has seen a -3.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CHSN Trading at 22.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.85%, as shares surge +57.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHSN fell by -3.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5381. In addition, Chanson International Holding saw -22.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.03 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chanson International Holding stands at +3.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.