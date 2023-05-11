Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTLT on May 11, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has decreased by -4.14 when compared to last closing price of 35.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -31.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/08/23 that Catalent Delays Earnings Report, Expects to ‘Significantly’ Cut Guidance

CTLT’s Market Performance

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has experienced a -31.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -48.67% drop in the past month, and a -52.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.09% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.31% for CTLT’s stock, with a -49.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTLT reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for CTLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

CTLT Trading at -43.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -47.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -31.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.32. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw -25.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Boerman Manja, who sale 1,446 shares at the price of $49.86 back on May 01. After this action, Boerman Manja now owns 14,414 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $72,098 using the latest closing price.

Gargiulo Mario, the SVP, Ops, Biologics Europe of Catalent Inc., sale 678 shares at $49.86 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Gargiulo Mario is holding 5,676 shares at $33,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.