CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of CareDx Inc (CDNA) has gone down by -0.70% for the week, with a -0.35% drop in the past month and a -44.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.45% for CDNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.42% for CDNA’s stock, with a -41.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDNA is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CDNA is $13.50, which is $7.78 above the current market price. The public float for CDNA is 52.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.96% of that float. The average trading volume for CDNA on May 11, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

CDNA) stock’s latest price update

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.47 in comparison to its previous close of 8.59, however, the company has experienced a -0.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNA reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for CDNA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

CDNA Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, CareDx Inc saw -25.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 2,819 shares at the price of $8.12 back on May 02. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 534,996 shares of CareDx Inc, valued at $22,898 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald sale 2,818 shares at $8.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 537,815 shares at $25,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareDx Inc stands at -23.81. The total capital return value is set at -16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.17. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Based on CareDx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CareDx Inc (CDNA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.