Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has jumped by 12.11 compared to previous close of 0.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 6.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On May 11, 2023, BRSH’s average trading volume was 217.94K shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a 13.31% increase in the past week, with a 23.28% rise in the past month, and a -29.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.73% for BRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.37% for BRSH’s stock, with a -61.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares surge +23.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH rose by +13.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2796. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -34.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.