Brunswick Corporation (BC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is above average at 9.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BC is 70.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BC on May 11, 2023 was 549.67K shares.

BC) stock’s latest price update

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.46 in comparison to its previous close of 80.97, however, the company has experienced a -7.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BC’s Market Performance

Brunswick Corporation (BC) has seen a -7.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.66% decline in the past month and a -11.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for BC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.65% for BC’s stock, with a 0.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BC reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for BC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to BC, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

BC Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.61. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw 8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from FOULKES DAVID M, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $81.40 back on May 05. After this action, FOULKES DAVID M now owns 241,957 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $1,058,200 using the latest closing price.

Gwillim Ryan M, the E.V.P. & CFO of Brunswick Corporation, sale 3,945 shares at $84.45 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Gwillim Ryan M is holding 24,698 shares at $333,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brunswick Corporation (BC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.