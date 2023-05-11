Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKD is 1.29.

The public float for BKD is 181.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKD on May 11, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

BKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) has dropped by -3.21 compared to previous close of 4.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BKD’s Market Performance

BKD’s stock has risen by 1.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.00% and a quarterly rise of 51.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.13% for BKD’s stock, with a 4.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKD reach a price target of $9.80. The rating they have provided for BKD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BKD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

BKD Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw 43.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from Asher Jordan R, who sale 17,200 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, Asher Jordan R now owns 102,965 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $57,286 using the latest closing price.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BUMSTEAD FRANK M is holding 401,291 shares at $154,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Equity return is now at value -43.60, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.