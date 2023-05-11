BRF S.A. (BRFS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS)’s stock price has plunge by 4.48relation to previous closing price of 1.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.67.

The public float for BRFS is 722.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume for BRFS on May 11, 2023 was 5.23M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

The stock of BRF S.A. (BRFS) has seen a 15.65% increase in the past week, with a 8.99% rise in the past month, and a 15.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.45% for BRFS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRFS reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for BRFS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

BRFS Trading at 17.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +16.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2897. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 235.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.21. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.