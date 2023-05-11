Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)’s stock price has dropped by -5.43 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Blue Apron Lays Off 10% of Corporate Workforce

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APRN is -2.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is $3.17, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for APRN is 48.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.62% of that float. On May 11, 2023, APRN’s average trading volume was 1.98M shares.

APRN’s Market Performance

The stock of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has seen a -27.54% decrease in the past week, with a -31.92% drop in the past month, and a -69.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.83% for APRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.08% for APRN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -78.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APRN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for APRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APRN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $9 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APRN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APRN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to APRN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

APRN Trading at -35.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares sank -30.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRN fell by -27.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5510. In addition, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. saw -46.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRN starting from Findley Linda, who sale 11,485 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Feb 28. After this action, Findley Linda now owns 234,644 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., valued at $9,619 using the latest closing price.

Krechmer Irina, the Chief Technology Officer of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., sale 4,110 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Krechmer Irina is holding 56,516 shares at $3,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.71 for the present operating margin

+28.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stands at -23.93. The total capital return value is set at -91.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.15. Equity return is now at value -272.20, with -58.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), the company’s capital structure generated 177.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.97. Total debt to assets is 34.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,160.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.