B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, BGS stock has gone down by -14.24%, with a monthly decline of -15.29% and a quarterly surge of 6.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for B&G Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.80% for BGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) by analysts is $15.17, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for BGS is 70.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.26% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of BGS was 1.04M shares.

BGS) stock’s latest price update

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS)’s stock price has dropped by -9.81 in relation to previous closing price of 15.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $9 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGS reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for BGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BGS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

BGS Trading at -10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS fell by -14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.51. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw 23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Wacha Bruce C, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.81 back on Mar 10. After this action, Wacha Bruce C now owns 46,491 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $185,125 using the latest closing price.

Wenner David L, the Director of B&G Foods Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $14.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Wenner David L is holding 760,392 shares at $280,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.35. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), the company’s capital structure generated 283.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.90. Total debt to assets is 63.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 275.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.