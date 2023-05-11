Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 19.78, however, the company has experienced a -1.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Right Now?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 324.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.34.

The public float for GOLD is 1.74B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOLD on May 11, 2023 was 18.26M shares.

GOLD’s Market Performance

The stock of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has seen a -1.05% decrease in the past week, with a 1.80% rise in the past month, and a 7.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for GOLD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.35% for GOLD’s stock, with a 17.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GOLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

GOLD Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.51. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw 15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.