AvePoint Inc. (AVPT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) is $6.62, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for AVPT is 116.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVPT on May 11, 2023 was 424.45K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AVPT) stock’s latest price update

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.96 compared to its previous closing price of 4.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AVPT’s stock has risen by 17.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.95% and a quarterly rise of 5.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for AvePoint Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.84% for AVPT’s stock, with a 16.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVPT reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for AVPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVPT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

AVPT Trading at 20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +29.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT rose by +18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, AvePoint Inc. saw 25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.37 for the present operating margin

+70.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc. stands at -17.92. The total capital return value is set at -15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.96. Equity return is now at value -17.60, with -10.50 for asset returns.

Based on AvePoint Inc. (AVPT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.72. Total debt to assets is 4.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.