Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has seen a 6.39% increase in the past week, with a 55.65% gain in the past month, and a 100.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.50% for AVDL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.40% for AVDL stock, with a simple moving average of 97.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVDL is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AVDL is $17.50, which is $1.29 above the current price. The public float for AVDL is 47.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVDL on May 11, 2023 was 907.57K shares.

AVDL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) has plunged by -2.19 when compared to previous closing price of 15.50, but the company has seen a 6.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDL reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for AVDL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AVDL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

AVDL Trading at 48.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +49.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +253.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc saw 111.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from Palczuk Linda, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $14.76 back on May 09. After this action, Palczuk Linda now owns 52,400 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $36,900 using the latest closing price.

Palczuk Linda, the Director of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, purchase 2,000 shares at $7.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Palczuk Linda is holding 49,900 shares at $14,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

Equity return is now at value 755.40, with -98.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.