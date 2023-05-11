Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.59relation to previous closing price of 0.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AULT is also noteworthy at 3.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AULT is $2.00, which is $5.41 above than the current price. The public float for AULT is 309.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. The average trading volume of AULT on May 11, 2023 was 7.20M shares.

AULT’s Market Performance

The stock of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has seen a -2.40% decrease in the past week, with a -19.33% drop in the past month, and a -31.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.81% for AULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.47% for AULT’s stock, with a -45.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AULT Trading at -10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0959. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -27.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 1,117,949 shares at the price of $0.09 back on May 02. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 52,862,610 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $100,615 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 250,000 shares at $0.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 51,744,661 shares at $24,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc. stands at -135.35. Equity return is now at value -62.80, with -31.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.