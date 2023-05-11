Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) has increased by 3.46 when compared to last closing price of 0.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AWH is also noteworthy at 2.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AWH is $2.00, which is $1.69 above than the current price. The public float for AWH is 69.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of AWH on May 11, 2023 was 206.68K shares.

AWH’s Market Performance

AWH stock saw a decrease of 2.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.62% for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.90% for AWH’s stock, with a -32.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AWH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AWH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on January 12th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWH reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AWH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to AWH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

AWH Trading at -18.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -17.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWH rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3355. In addition, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. saw -7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWH starting from Sandford Nicole, who purchase 98,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on May 16. After this action, Sandford Nicole now owns 136,160 shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., valued at $74,892 using the latest closing price.

Palmieri Valerie Barber, the Executive Chair of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., purchase 43,994 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Palmieri Valerie Barber is holding 267,088 shares at $24,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.72 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stands at -331.99. Equity return is now at value -202.10, with -113.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.