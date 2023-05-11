Arconic Corporation (ARNC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is $23.50, which is -$5.57 below the current market price. The public float for ARNC is 98.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARNC on May 11, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ARNC) stock’s latest price update

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.02 in relation to its previous close of 29.07. However, the company has experienced a 0.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Arconic Stock Is Soaring. Earnings Have Nothing to Do With It.

ARNC’s Market Performance

ARNC’s stock has risen by 0.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.25% and a quarterly rise of 27.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Arconic Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.11% for ARNC stock, with a simple moving average of 22.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARNC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARNC reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for ARNC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to ARNC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

ARNC Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.74%, as shares surge +13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARNC rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.87. In addition, Arconic Corporation saw 37.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARNC starting from Austen William F., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.84 back on Nov 21. After this action, Austen William F. now owns 10,000 shares of Arconic Corporation, valued at $198,406 using the latest closing price.

Perreiah Diana B., the Executive Vice President of Arconic Corporation, sale 4,015 shares at $27.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Perreiah Diana B. is holding 126,204 shares at $110,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+7.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arconic Corporation stands at -2.04. The total capital return value is set at 12.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.81. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arconic Corporation (ARNC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.81. Total debt to assets is 28.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arconic Corporation (ARNC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.