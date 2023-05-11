Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s (ABR) Stock: A 11.40% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, ABR stock has gone up by 10.98%, with a monthly gain of 13.77% and a quarterly plunge of -17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.40% for ABR’s stock, with a -10.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is above average at 8.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is $15.20, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for ABR is 167.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABR on May 11, 2023 was 4.57M shares.

ABR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has decreased by -0.65 when compared to last closing price of 12.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ABR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

ABR Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +15.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.06. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from KAUFMAN IVAN, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $11.98 back on May 08. After this action, KAUFMAN IVAN now owns 1,183,277 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $179,750 using the latest closing price.

KAUFMAN IVAN, the COB, CEO and President of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $12.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that KAUFMAN IVAN is holding 1,168,277 shares at $124,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+82.44 for the present operating margin

+99.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +28.33. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.39. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 462.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.21. Total debt to assets is 79.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 514.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.