Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 18.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is $21.75, which is $3.09 above the current market price. The public float for NLY is 466.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NLY on May 11, 2023 was 5.09M shares.

NLY’s Market Performance

NLY’s stock has seen a 1.43% increase for the week, with a -1.74% drop in the past month and a -13.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for Annaly Capital Management Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for NLY’s stock, with a -11.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $21.50 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to NLY, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

NLY Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.15. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw -10.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Finkelstein David L, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 17. After this action, Finkelstein David L now owns 1,669,013 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc., valued at $1,112,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.23 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at +41.57. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 606.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.84. Total debt to assets is 83.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.