Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT)

The 36-month beta value for SPT is also noteworthy at 0.94.

The public float for SPT is 46.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.59% of that float. The average trading volume of SPT on May 11, 2023 was 886.69K shares.

SPT) stock’s latest price update

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.92 compared to its previous closing price of 40.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPT’s Market Performance

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has seen a -0.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.35% decline in the past month and a -31.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for SPT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for SPT’s stock, with a -27.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $53 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPT reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for SPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SPT, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

SPT Trading at -23.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.24. In addition, Sprout Social Inc. saw -24.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Howard Justyn Russell, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.14 back on May 08. After this action, Howard Justyn Russell now owns 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc., valued at $802,753 using the latest closing price.

Del Preto Joseph, the CFO and Treasurer of Sprout Social Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $39.81 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Del Preto Joseph is holding 145,798 shares at $59,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -17.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.