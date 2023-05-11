Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HOOD is $11.74, which is $2.59 above than the current price. The public float for HOOD is 703.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume of HOOD on May 11, 2023 was 6.37M shares.

HOOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has dropped by -0.44 compared to previous close of 9.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 2 hours ago that Robinhood to Launch 24-Hour Trading on Weekdays in Stocks and ETFs

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD’s stock has risen by 8.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.94% and a quarterly drop of -13.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Robinhood Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.94% for HOOD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOOD, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

HOOD Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.20. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw 11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Tenev Vladimir, who sale 83,333 shares at the price of $8.40 back on May 04. After this action, Tenev Vladimir now owns 983,301 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $699,897 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 23,311 shares at $8.41 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 1,066,634 shares at $195,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.