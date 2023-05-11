Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is above average at 15.85x. The 36-month beta value for RRR is also noteworthy at 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RRR is 53.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume of RRR on May 11, 2023 was 465.37K shares.

RRR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) has decreased by -3.21 when compared to last closing price of 47.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RRR’s Market Performance

RRR’s stock has fallen by -4.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.33% and a quarterly drop of -2.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Red Rock Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.92% for RRR’s stock, with a 9.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RRR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RRR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRR reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for RRR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to RRR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

RRR Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRR fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.59. In addition, Red Rock Resorts Inc. saw 13.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRR starting from Finch Robert A, who sale 22,663 shares at the price of $39.41 back on Sep 15. After this action, Finch Robert A now owns 111,214 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc., valued at $893,149 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.68 for the present operating margin

+56.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc. stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 19.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.92. Equity return is now at value 590.40, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), the company’s capital structure generated 6,895.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.57. Total debt to assets is 90.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,825.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.