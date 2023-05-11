Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

The 36-month beta value for POLA is also noteworthy at 0.88.

The public float for POLA is 7.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.70% of that float. The average trading volume of POLA on May 11, 2023 was 57.19K shares.

POLA) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) has jumped by 29.81 compared to previous close of 1.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

POLA’s Market Performance

POLA’s stock has risen by 28.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.00% and a quarterly drop of -18.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.80% for Polar Power Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.52% for POLA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.88% for the last 200 days.

POLA Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POLA rose by +27.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1572. In addition, Polar Power Inc. saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for POLA

Equity return is now at value -27.50, with -21.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Polar Power Inc. (POLA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.