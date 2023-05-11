Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)

The 36-month beta value for MTNB is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTNB is $2.17, which is $1.73 above than the current price. The public float for MTNB is 208.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of MTNB on May 11, 2023 was 387.40K shares.

MTNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) has decreased by -34.32 when compared to last closing price of 0.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -27.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MTNB’s Market Performance

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) has experienced a -27.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.77% rise in the past month, and a -15.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.20% for MTNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.78% for MTNB’s stock, with a -29.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTNB

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTNB, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

MTNB Trading at -13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTNB fell by -25.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5935. In addition, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. saw -11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-771.33 for the present operating margin

+71.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stands at -658.63. The total capital return value is set at -50.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.37. Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB), the company’s capital structure generated 11.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.12. Total debt to assets is 5.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.