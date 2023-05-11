Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, AMPE stock has gone up by 1.00%, with a monthly decline of -4.72% and a quarterly plunge of -30.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.24% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for AMPE stock, with a simple moving average of -66.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is 1.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is $30.00, The public float for AMPE is 13.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On May 11, 2023, AMPE’s average trading volume was 181.88K shares.

AMPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) has plunged by -4.72 when compared to previous closing price of 0.21, but the company has seen a 1.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMPE Trading at -15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.09%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2146. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -70.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.