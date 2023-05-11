Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for ALLR is 0.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 69.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALLR on May 11, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

The stock price of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) has jumped by 4.76 compared to previous close of 0.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALLR’s Market Performance

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a 5.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -67.23% drop in the past month, and a -94.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 37.50% for ALLR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.66% for ALLR’s stock, with a -97.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -84.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.51%, as shares sank -65.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6083. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -96.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

Equity return is now at value -350.40, with -96.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.