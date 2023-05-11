Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) by analysts is $7.55, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for AGEN is 255.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.64% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AGEN was 5.23M shares.

AGEN) stock’s latest price update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.12 compared to its previous closing price of 1.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGEN’s Market Performance

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has experienced a -7.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.02% rise in the past month, and a -38.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.02% for AGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.73% for AGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AGEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at -11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5805. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -41.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 100,200 shares at the price of $0.95 back on May 05. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,595,047 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $95,100 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc., purchase 21,473 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,494,847 shares at $26,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.