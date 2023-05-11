The stock of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has gone up by 20.07% for the week, with a -15.67% drop in the past month and a -48.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.35% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.59% for EGHT’s stock, with a -26.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) by analysts is $5.83, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 108.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.44% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of EGHT was 1.48M shares.

EGHT stock's latest price update

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.67 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $6 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

EGHT Trading at -18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +20.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -25.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Wilson Samuel C., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on Apr 17. After this action, Wilson Samuel C. now owns 748,308 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $7,463 using the latest closing price.

Middleton Hunter, the Chief Product Officer of 8×8 Inc., sale 697 shares at $3.74 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Middleton Hunter is holding 290,899 shares at $2,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.64 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -27.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -12.50 for asset returns.

Based on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 294.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.67. Total debt to assets is 59.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.