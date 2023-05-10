Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has gone up by 20.49% for the week, with a 5.44% rise in the past month and a 1.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.51% for ZYME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.63% for ZYME’s stock, with a 30.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) is 5.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZYME is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is $13.06, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for ZYME is 53.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.03% of that float. On May 10, 2023, ZYME’s average trading volume was 562.77K shares.

ZYME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) has increased by 12.79 when compared to last closing price of 8.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYME stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ZYME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZYME in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYME reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for ZYME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ZYME, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

ZYME Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYME rose by +20.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.22. In addition, Zymeworks Inc. saw 25.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYME starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Mar 28. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of Zymeworks Inc., valued at $1,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Klompas Neil A, the President & COO of Zymeworks Inc., sale 2,977 shares at $7.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Klompas Neil A is holding 17,032 shares at $23,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.81 for the present operating margin

+97.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymeworks Inc. stands at +30.14. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.