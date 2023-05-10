Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is $50.65, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for Z is 153.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of Z on May 10, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Z) stock’s latest price update

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z)’s stock price has plunge by -1.58relation to previous closing price of 48.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Zillow Stock Is Upgraded on Expected Return of Housing Growth

Z’s Market Performance

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has experienced a 10.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.60% rise in the past month, and a 2.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for Z. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.84% for Z’s stock, with a 25.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see Z reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for Z stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2022.

Z Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.00. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 47.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Rock Jennifer, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $48.98 back on May 05. After this action, Rock Jennifer now owns 84,961 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $97,960 using the latest closing price.

Rock Jennifer, the Chief Accounting Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 6,800 shares at $43.01 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Rock Jennifer is holding 86,961 shares at $292,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34.

Based on Zillow Group Inc. (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.