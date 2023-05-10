Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, YMAB stock has gone up by 56.71%, with a monthly gain of 52.56% and a quarterly surge of 105.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.34% for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.64% for YMAB’s stock, with a 10.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) is $9.88, which is -$0.52 below the current market price. The public float for YMAB is 38.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YMAB on May 10, 2023 was 715.84K shares.

YMAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) has increased by 36.34 when compared to last closing price of 6.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 56.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMAB reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for YMAB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

YMAB Trading at 92.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.34%, as shares surge +50.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +146.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB rose by +56.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. saw 89.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Rajah Vignesh, who purchase 1,195 shares at the price of $4.92 back on Nov 15. After this action, Rajah Vignesh now owns 4,266 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,884 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-145.27 for the present operating margin

+88.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stands at -146.43. Equity return is now at value -75.50, with -59.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.