Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) has dropped by -4.86 compared to previous close of 77.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/19/22 that Wix Stock Surges as Starboard Amasses Stake. Analysts Like It.

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WIX is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WIX is $104.61, which is $32.36 above the current price. The public float for WIX is 55.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WIX on May 10, 2023 was 741.67K shares.

WIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has seen a -12.27% decrease in the past week, with a -19.65% drop in the past month, and a -18.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for WIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.21% for WIX’s stock, with a -8.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $96 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIX reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for WIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to WIX, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

WIX Trading at -17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX fell by -12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.63. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw -3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.56 for the present operating margin

+60.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd. stands at -30.62. The total capital return value is set at -27.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.23. Equity return is now at value 404.90, with -22.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.