Wipro Limited (WIT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is above average at 18.38x. The 36-month beta value for WIT is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 8 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WIT is $4.75, which is -$0.55 below than the current price. The public float for WIT is 1.48B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume of WIT on May 10, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WIT) stock’s latest price update

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)’s stock price has increased by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 4.62. However, the company has seen a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WIT’s Market Performance

WIT’s stock has fallen by -1.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.65% and a quarterly drop of -4.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Wipro Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for WIT’s stock, with a -3.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIT stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for WIT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WIT in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to WIT, setting the target price at $4.87 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

WIT Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Wipro Limited saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +12.54. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Wipro Limited (WIT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.