What Recent Market Trends Mean for LegalZoom.com Inc.’s (LZ) Stock

The stock of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has gone down by -2.46% for the week, with a -10.67% drop in the past month and a -2.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.69% for LZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.62% for LZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LZ is $11.61, which is $3.11 above than the current price. The public float for LZ is 142.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.88% of that float. The average trading volume of LZ on May 10, 2023 was 821.17K shares.

LZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) has increased by 4.12 when compared to last closing price of 8.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $14 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LZ reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for LZ stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

LZ Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Wernikoff Daniel A, who sale 39,558 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Mar 06. After this action, Wernikoff Daniel A now owns 364,623 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $340,871 using the latest closing price.

Watson Noel Bertram, the Chief Financial Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 38,893 shares at $8.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Watson Noel Bertram is holding 516,973 shares at $327,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+63.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.