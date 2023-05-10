What Recent Market Trends Mean for Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s (EXPD) Stock

In the past week, EXPD stock has gone up by 2.01%, with a monthly gain of 7.27% and a quarterly surge of 1.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.62% for EXPD stock, with a simple moving average of 9.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is 15.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXPD is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is $99.86, which is -$13.27 below the current market price. The public float for EXPD is 153.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% of that float. On May 10, 2023, EXPD’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

EXPD) stock’s latest price update

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.88 in relation to its previous close of 116.55. However, the company has experienced a 2.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that A Cyberattack Forced a Logistics Company to Temporarily Halt Operations

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $107 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPD reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for EXPD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

EXPD Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.89. In addition, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. saw 11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from Dickerman Jeffrey F, who sale 1,608 shares at the price of $117.89 back on May 08. After this action, Dickerman Jeffrey F now owns 5,484 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., valued at $189,567 using the latest closing price.

POWELL BRADLEY S, the Senior VP – CFO of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., sale 12,138 shares at $118.01 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that POWELL BRADLEY S is holding 0 shares at $1,432,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+13.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stands at +7.95. The total capital return value is set at 48.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.62. Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD), the company’s capital structure generated 16.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.29. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.