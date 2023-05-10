Waste Management Inc. (WM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.25 in relation to its previous close of 169.03. However, the company has experienced a 1.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Trash Can Be Treasure. 3 Garbage Stocks to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Right Now?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WM is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WM is $176.61, which is $6.1 above the current price. The public float for WM is 405.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WM on May 10, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

The stock of Waste Management Inc. (WM) has seen a 1.65% increase in the past week, with a 4.42% rise in the past month, and a 11.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for WM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for WM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $177 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2023.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to WM, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

WM Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.12. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Nagy Leslie K, who sale 800 shares at the price of $151.11 back on Feb 24. After this action, Nagy Leslie K now owns 5,210 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $120,888 using the latest closing price.

Nagy Leslie K, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Waste Management Inc., sale 60 shares at $153.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Nagy Leslie K is holding 6,010 shares at $9,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waste Management Inc. (WM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.