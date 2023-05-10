Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.41 in relation to its previous close of 7.89. However, the company has experienced a 22.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Right Now?

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SEAT is 66.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.90% of that float. The average trading volume for SEAT on May 10, 2023 was 277.79K shares.

SEAT’s Market Performance

SEAT’s stock has seen a 22.77% increase for the week, with a 7.59% rise in the past month and a 1.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for Vivid Seats Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.09% for SEAT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAT reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for SEAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SEAT, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

SEAT Trading at 19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT rose by +22.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw 20.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Wagner Jonathan Miles, who sale 1,801 shares at the price of $7.34 back on Apr 20. After this action, Wagner Jonathan Miles now owns 54,909 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $13,219 using the latest closing price.

Bakal Riva, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc., sale 1,145 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bakal Riva is holding 35,230 shares at $8,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+75.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc. stands at +4.77. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.