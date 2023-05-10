Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is $21.33, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for VSH is 138.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSH on May 10, 2023 was 949.19K shares.

VSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) has decreased by -1.63 when compared to last closing price of 21.50.

VSH’s Market Performance

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.94% decline in the past month and a -11.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for VSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.86% for VSH’s stock, with a 0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSH reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for VSH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to VSH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

VSH Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.31. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from ZANDMAN MARC, who sale 23,834 shares at the price of $21.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, ZANDMAN MARC now owns 35,552 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., valued at $501,944 using the latest closing price.

ZANDMAN MARC, the Exec Chairman of the Board of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., sale 44,161 shares at $22.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that ZANDMAN MARC is holding 35,552 shares at $1,007,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.79 for the present operating margin

+30.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stands at +12.26. The total capital return value is set at 24.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.31. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.68. Total debt to assets is 16.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.