Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)’s stock price has increased by 21.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. However, the company has seen a 34.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VS is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VS is $1.02, The public float for VS is 1.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VS on May 10, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

VS’s Market Performance

VS stock saw an increase of 34.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.38% and a quarterly increase of -29.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.31% for Versus Systems Inc. (VS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.51% for VS stock, with a simple moving average of -66.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at 19.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +43.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS rose by +40.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6622. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw 57.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Equity return is now at value -114.70, with -128.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.