Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) by analysts is $20.50, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for VRRM is 149.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of VRRM was 2.22M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

VRRM) stock’s latest price update

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 17.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRRM’s Market Performance

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has experienced a 3.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.91% rise in the past month, and a 10.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for VRRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.39% for VRRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRRM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

VRRM Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from Lalla Steve, who sale 48,000 shares at the price of $17.38 back on May 08. After this action, Lalla Steve now owns 4,697 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $834,416 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $17.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN is holding 485,636 shares at $441,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+74.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at +12.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 35.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 541.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 71.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 529.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.