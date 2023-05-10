Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO)’s stock price has plunge by 38.47relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 42.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VERO is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VERO is $1.60, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for VERO is 63.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for VERO on May 10, 2023 was 267.16K shares.

VERO’s Market Performance

The stock of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has seen a 42.63% increase in the past week, with a 35.97% rise in the past month, and a -18.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.32% for VERO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.62% for VERO stock, with a simple moving average of -19.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VERO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VERO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VERO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

VERO Trading at 26.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.81%, as shares surge +31.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERO rose by +42.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1935. In addition, Venus Concept Inc. saw -19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERO starting from Natale Anthony, who sale 51,431 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Nov 29. After this action, Natale Anthony now owns 641,507 shares of Venus Concept Inc., valued at $12,503 using the latest closing price.

Natale Anthony, the Director of Venus Concept Inc., sale 51,428 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Natale Anthony is holding 692,938 shares at $13,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.05 for the present operating margin

+66.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Venus Concept Inc. stands at -43.92. Equity return is now at value -239.20, with -33.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.