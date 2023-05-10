Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has gone up by 10.11% for the week, with a 0.60% rise in the past month and a -3.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.78% for VECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.29% for VECO’s stock, with a 1.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Right Now?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VECO is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VECO is $25.00, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for VECO is 50.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.21% of that float. The average trading volume for VECO on May 10, 2023 was 438.63K shares.

VECO) stock’s latest price update

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.25 in comparison to its previous close of 19.25, however, the company has experienced a 10.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VECO reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for VECO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 28th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to VECO, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

VECO Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.89. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc. saw 9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from Wilkerson Susan, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $21.25 back on Feb 21. After this action, Wilkerson Susan now owns 62,504 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc., valued at $46,750 using the latest closing price.

St Dennis Thomas, the Director of Veeco Instruments Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $21.60 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that St Dennis Thomas is holding 52,429 shares at $54,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.38 for the present operating margin

+39.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeco Instruments Inc. stands at +25.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.32. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.03. Total debt to assets is 27.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.