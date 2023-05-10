VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has gone up by 0.98% for the week, with a -1.90% drop in the past month and a -11.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.85% for EGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.01% for EGY’s stock, with a -13.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is 5.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGY is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is $9.18, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for EGY is 105.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. On May 10, 2023, EGY’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

EGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has decreased by -2.59 when compared to last closing price of 4.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGY Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw -9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.33 back on Dec 13. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 133,840 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $21,650 using the latest closing price.

Bain Ronald Y, the Chief Financial Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 4,250 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Bain Ronald Y is holding 24,808 shares at $23,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.84 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +14.50. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.