Unum Group (UNM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, UNM stock has gone up by 8.18%, with a monthly gain of 12.75% and a quarterly surge of 3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Unum Group. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.99% for UNM’s stock, with a 9.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNM is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UNM is $50.27, which is $5.33 above the current price. The public float for UNM is 195.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNM on May 10, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

UNM) stock’s latest price update

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 44.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to UNM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

UNM Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.65. In addition, Unum Group saw 7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Simonds Michael Q, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $43.72 back on May 05. After this action, Simonds Michael Q now owns 222,088 shares of Unum Group, valued at $786,960 using the latest closing price.

LARSON GLORIA C, the Director of Unum Group, purchase 3,270 shares at $39.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that LARSON GLORIA C is holding 119,846 shares at $130,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 38.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unum Group (UNM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.