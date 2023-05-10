Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has seen a 2.31% increase in the past week, with a 1.12% gain in the past month, and a -4.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for UNP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for UNP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is above average at 17.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is $218.93, which is $18.15 above the current market price. The public float for UNP is 607.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNP on May 10, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

UNP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 199.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that CSX Profit Widens While Lower Volumes, Weather Squeeze Union Pacific

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $220 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP reach a price target of $212, previously predicting the price at $210. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNP, setting the target price at $218 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

UNP Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.14. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Whited Elizabeth F, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $213.00 back on Feb 27. After this action, Whited Elizabeth F now owns 39,080 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $532,500 using the latest closing price.

Finley Teresa, the Director of Union Pacific Corporation, purchase 1,380 shares at $188.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Finley Teresa is holding 1,380 shares at $259,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.68 for the present operating margin

+44.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +28.13. The total capital return value is set at 21.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 57.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 287.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.19. Total debt to assets is 52.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.