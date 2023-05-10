Understanding the 3.13% Volatility Levels of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, PEB stock has gone up by 5.49%, with a monthly gain of 2.64% and a quarterly plunge of -9.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.90% for PEB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is $16.50, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for PEB is 122.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEB on May 10, 2023 was 2.99M shares.

PEB) stock’s latest price update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.72 in relation to its previous close of 14.54. However, the company has experienced a 5.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEB reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PEB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PEB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PEB Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.26. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Mar 22. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 1,122,102 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $142,428 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 3,000 shares at $13.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 1,111,102 shares at $39,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.