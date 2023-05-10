Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Understanding the 1.06% Volatility Levels of Integ...

Understanding the 1.06% Volatility Levels of Integral Acquisition Corporation 1’s (INTE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (INTE) has gone up by 0.48% for the week, with a 1.75% rise in the past month and a 3.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.06% for INTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for INTE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (NASDAQ: INTE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for INTE is 11.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of INTE on May 10, 2023 was 64.08K shares.

INTE) stock’s latest price update

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (NASDAQ: INTE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 10.51. However, the company has seen a 0.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INTE Trading at 1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTE rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTE

Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (INTE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​