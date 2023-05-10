Understanding the 1.06% Volatility Levels of Integral Acquisition Corporation 1’s (INTE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (INTE) has gone up by 0.48% for the week, with a 1.75% rise in the past month and a 3.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.06% for INTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for INTE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (NASDAQ: INTE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INTE is 11.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of INTE on May 10, 2023 was 64.08K shares.

INTE) stock’s latest price update

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (NASDAQ: INTE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 10.51. However, the company has seen a 0.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INTE Trading at 1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTE rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTE

Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 (INTE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.