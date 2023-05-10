UDR Inc. (UDR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 41.27. However, the company has seen a 1.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is above average at 133.61x. The 36-month beta value for UDR is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UDR is $45.68, which is $6.32 above than the current price. The public float for UDR is 323.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of UDR on May 10, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR’s stock has seen a 1.42% increase for the week, with a 0.15% rise in the past month and a -7.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for UDR Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for UDR stock, with a simple moving average of -2.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $44.50 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UDR, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

UDR Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.92. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc. (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, UDR Inc. (UDR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.